Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,671 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $38.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,222.32. 1,420,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,314.80. The stock has a market cap of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.