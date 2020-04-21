Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 17,110 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 1,615,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.