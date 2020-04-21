Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total value of $12,469,093.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

