Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,855 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 20,941,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,193,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
