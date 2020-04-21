Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,855 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 20,941,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,193,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

