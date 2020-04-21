Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.06.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $6.29 on Tuesday, hitting $188.00. 74,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $215.42. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.