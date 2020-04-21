Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 628,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $37,206,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 712,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,606. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

