Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 780.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the quarter. GrubHub accounts for 9.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of GrubHub worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the period.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,972 shares of company stock worth $1,465,334. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

