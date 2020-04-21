Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,210. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

