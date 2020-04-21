Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48,559 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.44. 12,312,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

