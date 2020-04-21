Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 2.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xilinx by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. 208,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

