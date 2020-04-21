Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $6.39 on Tuesday, reaching $251.89. 1,227,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.