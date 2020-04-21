Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 3.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

TSM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. 7,781,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,803. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

