Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,454. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.91, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,700 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.