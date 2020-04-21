Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.
Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.78. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
