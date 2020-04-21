Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $42,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey Gutman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $211,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

