Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEI. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:MEI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

