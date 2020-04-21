Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

MRCY traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $75.35. 83,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,763,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.