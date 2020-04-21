Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 7,037,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

