Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 563,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

