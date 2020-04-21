Merchants Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRCH opened at GBX 370.50 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 485.42. Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 569 ($7.48).

In other Merchants Trust news, insider Colin Clark acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

