Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Continued deal wins are driving Marvell's top line. Strong demand from enterprise and datacenter markets was also a positive. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost the top line. Further, the divestment of the Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high-growth areas. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Nonetheless, global business disruptions due to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus could hurt Marvell’s financials in the near term. Moreover, economic weaknesses across the European and Asian regions were major headwinds, which continued to hurt demand in the enterprise end market. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,222. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

