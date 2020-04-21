Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Marston’s to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marston’s from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.30 ($1.24).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 37.08 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.98.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.