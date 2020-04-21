Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 386.51 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.43. The company has a market cap of $177.35 million and a PE ratio of 241.57. Marlowe has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 515 ($6.77).

In related news, insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

