MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,817,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.86.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $16.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.30. 63,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.61 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

