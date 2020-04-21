MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

HZO stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarineMax by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

