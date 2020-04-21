Margaret Ewing Acquires 15,000 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Margaret Ewing purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.58 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 21,243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. ITV’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 88 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised ITV to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

