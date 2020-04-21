Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Manning and Napier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

MN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.10. Manning and Napier has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.57% of Manning and Napier worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

