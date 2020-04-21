Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. 11,698,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

