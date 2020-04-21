Man Group (LON:EMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Man Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 159.22 ($2.09).

LON EMG opened at GBX 125.30 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

