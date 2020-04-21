Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

MDGL opened at $87.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $121.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

