Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $16.96 at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.96 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macerich by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

