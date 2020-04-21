LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $37.00 at UBS Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 113,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in LYFT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

