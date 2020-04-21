LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.71. 8,474,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.