Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 692,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 3,477,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

