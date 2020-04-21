Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.35 on Tuesday, reaching $373.86. 705,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

