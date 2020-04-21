Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $8.97 on Tuesday, reaching $374.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.47 and a 200 day moving average of $387.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.