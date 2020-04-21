Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Lithium Americas stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.06. 175,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

