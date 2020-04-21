Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

