LINKA (LINKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,048.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. LINKA has a market cap of $4.99 million and $23,048.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.04508466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

