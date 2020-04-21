Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIMAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Linamar has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

