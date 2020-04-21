Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWONA. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

