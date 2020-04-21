Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $149.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.80.

LBRDK traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.10. 11,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

