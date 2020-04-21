LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 751463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. TT International boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,616,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,936,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after buying an additional 530,395 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.