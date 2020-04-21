Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of LII traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

