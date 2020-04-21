Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 11-17% to $3.13-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.50 EPS.

LII opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.08.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.