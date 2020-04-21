Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) vs. CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Financial Survey

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.50 $1.97 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Learning Tree International.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group 7.83% 2.98% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Learning Tree International and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIBT Education Group has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 314.29%. Given CIBT Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Volatility & Risk

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Learning Tree International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

