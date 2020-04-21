LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million.

LCNB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCNB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

