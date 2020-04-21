Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

