Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Lantronix stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.41. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $301,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.