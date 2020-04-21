Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSTR opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

